Police believe man shot two men, accidentally shot himself in Norfolk

Norfolk

Booking photo of Euphrates Earl Bean.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old man is facing charges after police say he shot two other men during an incident last month.

Norfolk police said Euphrates Earl Bean shot two men — ages 42 and 45 —during an incident on Pershing Avenue, near Lyons Avenue, on Aug. 29.

It is believed Bean also accidentally shot himself during this incident.

All three men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Bean was transported to jail once he was released from the hospital. He is faced with two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

