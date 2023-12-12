NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police arrested a man they say is connected with a bank robbery.

On Monday, Dec. 11 around 4:20 p.m. police were called to the Langley Federal Credit Union located at 7420 Granby Street for an alarm call. When officers arrived on the scene they learned that a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a clerk.

A short time later, officers were able to find the suspect not too far from the scene, after a brief foot chase, officers took the man into custody, police say.

Detectives charged Anton D. Williams Jr., 22, with robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of ammunition by felon, and resisting arrest.

Williams is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or submit a tip to the p3tips mobile app.