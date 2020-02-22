Police arrest three in connection to homicide of teenager in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives have three people in custody in connection with the homicide of a 17-year-old on Moreell Circle Friday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., police say they were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Moreell Circle for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers say they found a 17-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound upon arrival.

The teenager was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, reports say.

According to a release, the following individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm.

Rahzel C. Washington, 20, of the 900 block of E. Charlotte Street in Norfolk.

Quataisia Thompson, 22, of the 1300 block of Lead Street in Norfolk.

Sarah Bowen, 24, of the 1500 block of Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Police say Washington, Thompson, and Bowen are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police ask anyone with any additional information about this homicide to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.