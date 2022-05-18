NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk April 2 has been arrested.

Police said Gary L. Moore, 39, of Virginia Beach, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to the mall at 300 Monticello Avenue around 6:25 p.m. April 2 for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

Officers arrived and found a man, identified as 33-year-old Norfolk resident Roosevelt McKinney, outside of the mall with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

A woman and another man were also shot. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police identified Moore as the shooting suspect a few days after the incident.

Moore was taken into custody without incident in Norfolk on Wednesday.