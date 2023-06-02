Ricky L. Johnson (Photo – Norfolk Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Norfolk bank Friday morning, Norfolk Police said.

Ricky J. Johnson, 44, was taken into custody shortly after police responded to the Chartway Federal Credit Union at 132 Kempsville Road, near Newtown Road and the Virginia Beach city line, for a report of a bank robbery, police said.

The call for robbery came in around 11:50 a.m., with bank tellers advising the officers who responded that a man entered the bank and gave the teller a note implying a robbery and demanding money, police said, as the teller complied and the man left the bank on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to charges for Johnson of robbery and the unlawful wearing of a mask, police said, and he is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.