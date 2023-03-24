NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a domestic assault and abductions following a pursuit early Friday morning in Norfolk.

According to police, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of an abduction in the 3900 block of Cape Henry Ave. Police say officers quickly arrived in the area prompting the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Raekwon J. Jones, to release the victim from his vehicle.

Raekwon J. Jones (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Officers then saw the suspect shortly and attempted to stop him. Police say Jones refused, which resulted in a pursuit into Chesapeake.

During the pursuit, Jones fled his vehicle and was arrested. Jones is facing charges of domestic assault, abduction, and eluding police.