Police arrest 2 after traffic stop leads to pursuit in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing multiple charges after a random police stop led to a pursuit Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say a trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Isabel Alexis Ashton just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of 1-64.

The traffic stop was for an improper lane change after the trooper witnessed Ashton crossing double solid lines.

At the time of the stop, reports say Ashton gave the trooper a fake ID and fled the scene resulting in pursuit.

During the pursuit, Ashton attempted to exit the interstate when her vehicle became disabled at Waterside and Main Street.

Her passenger, identified as 31-year-old Jamar Alexander Hanchell, fled the scene, but was later apprehended with the help of Norfolk Police.

Police say Ashton is facing multiple charges including unsafe lane change, felony elude, grand larceny of a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

Hanchell was charged with possession of marijuana, grand larceny, and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

Isabel Alexis Ashton (Courtesy – VA State Police)

Jamar Alexander Hanchell (Courtesy – VA State Police)

Latest Posts