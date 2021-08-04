Police: Adult male shot Tuesday night in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) around 6:30 p.m. regarding a 34-year-old man who had walked in with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to determine that the shooting incident occurred in the 800 block of W. 39th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.