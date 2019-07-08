Police: 8 injured, including 4 kids, in crash at Norfolk intersection

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eight people, including four children, were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Norfolk, a police spokesperson says.

Daniel Hudson, a public information officer with the Norfolk Police Department, said the crash happened at Military Highway and Little Creek Road. A call about the crash was received around 1:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Hudson said four people injured in the crash were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, while the children, all between the ages of 10 and 15, were transported to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

None of the eight appeared to have life-threatening injuries from the crash, Hudson said.

Information on the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available, but the roadway has been cleared. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.