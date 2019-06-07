Police: 8 children, 2 adults injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a crash off E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk Monday that sent a child to the hospital also injured nine others.

Norfolk Police said a 26-year-old woman driving a Mitsubishi Galant west on E. Little Creek lost control of her car and struck two cars parked in a driveway and a tree.

Police said there were eight children — whose ages range from 3 to 15 — in the back seat and two adults in the front seats of the Mitsubishi. Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

One of the children, an 8-year-old, was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with serious injuries following the crash. The child’s injuries were later upgraded to serious but stable.

The injuries to everyone else in the Mitsubishi were not considered life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.