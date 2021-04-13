Police: 4 men arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Wiley Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say all four men connected to a shooting that took the life of a 31-year-old man back in March have been arrested.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on March 27 when officers were sent to the 600 block of Wiley Drive regarding a gunshot victim.
When they got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Eddie M. Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A couple of hours after the incident, police arrested 19-year-old Curtis E. Copeland on charges of murder and use of a firearm.
After further investigation, police also arrested three more men, Markell T. Scott, 18, William Gainer, 18, and Raevon K. Gordon, 19, all from Norfolk, each with conspiracy and use of a firearm.
Police say Scott, Gainer, and Gordon are currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
