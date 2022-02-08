Police: 3 men rob Express Food Mart on W Little Creek Rd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after an Express Food Mart was robbed in Norfolk Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the store located at 1220 W. Little Creek Road regarding the commercial robbery around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that three men entered the store and demanded items from the clerk.

There were no injuries reported. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the description of the suspect.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

