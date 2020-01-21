Police: 3 Ike sailors charged in connection with holiday party fight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three sailors stationed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhour have been charged in connection with an alleged brawl at a holiday party in Norfolk.

U.S. Navy officials say the fight happened at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott “at or around” Dec 16. The three were arrested just after midnight Dec. 17.

Demetrius Jackson, 23, Akilah Carradine-McMillan, 22, and Ryann Moore, 20, are all charged with one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Jackson is also charged with misdemeanor drunk in public or profanity in public, and failure to obey a police officer.

According to police, the officer “observed a large group” in the lobby of the Marriott that “was about to fight.”

A man was escorted out of the building because he alleged appeared as if he was going to start a physical fight.

The officer returned back inside to see another physical altercation, according to a police report for the incident.

The aggressors were being separated by their friends, the officer saw another woman, later identified as Akilah Carradine-McMillan, coming toward one of the women who was being held by a man. Carradine-McMillan allegedly hit the man who was holding her.

A plain-clothes detective entered the lobby and attempted to intervene to prevent Carradine-McMillan from hitting the other person.

Carradine-McMillan then shoved the plain-clothes detective.

The officer who had previously escorted the man outside then attempted to help the detective detain Carradine-McMillan, who allegedly failed to comply with the officers’ commands and tried to break free from their grasp.

Carradine-McMillan was later handcuffed and arrested for alleged disorderly conduct.

The police report says all three people were arrested Dec. 17.

A U.S. Navy spokeswoman sent WAVY a statement on Dec. 20 in response to an inquiry about the incident.

“These alleged actions are not indicative of the greater Navy community or the thousands of men and women currently serving on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69),” Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg of the Naval Air Force Atlantic wrote in the email.