NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One man died and a teen was injured following a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday evening.

Police say officers in the Campostella area were called to the scene of the shooting around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Vine Street, near Greenleaf Drive.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old Antoine L. Hill, was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 17-year-old male was also found in the 1700 block of Jubilee Street with non life-threatening injuries.

Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive, Norfolk Police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to P3Tips.com.

