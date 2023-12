NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a stabbing at Maury High School that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday just after 2 p.m. police were called to the 1500 block DeBree Avenue for a reported stabbing.

#NPD is investigating a stabbing incident in the 1500 block of DeBree Ave. A 17-year-old male has been transported to the hospital w/ NLT injuries. A person of interest is in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects. Call came in at 2:04 p.m. pic.twitter.com/bQy8u2HQPu — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 12, 2023 Courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department

Police say a person of interest is in custody, and they are not looking for any other suspects.

We are working to learn more about this situation.