Police: 14-year-old struck by bullet from outside Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old boy was injured by gunfire in a Norfolk neighborhood over the weekend, police say.

Norfolk police said officers were called to the 800 block of A Avenue on Saturday, where they found the teen inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expecte to be OK.

Police said preliminary information indicated the teen was inside when he was shot, but that the bullet came from outside the shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

