Police: 12-year-old child suffers injuries following overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 12-year-old child is suffering injuries following a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to reports, the call for the gunshot wound came in at 1:57 a.m. in the 7900 block of Diggs Road.

The 12-year-old reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following the incident.

No further information have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVy.com for the latest updates.

