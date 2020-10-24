Police: 12-year-old child suffers injuries following overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 12-year-old child is suffering injuries following a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
According to reports, the call for the gunshot wound came in at 1:57 a.m. in the 7900 block of Diggs Road.
The 12-year-old reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following the incident.
No further information have been released.
This is breaking news.
