NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured after being shot Tuesday evening in Norfolk, according to Norfolk Police dispatch.

Norfolk Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of Bagnall Road that came in around 10:38 p.m.

A call for a walk-in gunshot victim to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital came in six minutes later. The person has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.