NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One man has died following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street.

Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street.

In an update from police on Wednesday, the driver, identified as 47-year-old Jay Meeker, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department’s Auto Squad Unit.