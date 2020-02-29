Poets remember president of the Poetry Society of Virginia who died in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over one hundred people crammed into a special open mic night Friday to honor a man who loved “spoken word.”

Jeffrey A. Hewitt, 48, died Thursday after the moped he was riding crashed into a box truck near where Colley Avenue meets 35th street, according to Norfolk Police.

As president of the Poetry Society of Virginia, Hewitt helped build the stage used inside The Venue at 35th Street. It’s why Josh Coplon, who runs the open mic night every Monday, decided it would be a good place for friends and family to remember and honor him.

“I’m glad we are together in a room full of people that all loved him,” Coplon told the crowd.

Person after person, those who knew Hewitt took the stage to either read poetry, sing a song or simply tell a story of the way Hewitt affected their lives.

“Jeff Hewitt,” poet CJ Expression said at the beginning of her poem. “You’re still very much alive, in the minds, hearts, pens, lenses, guitar riffs of all those who had the pleasure to know you.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Coplon said there is hope to put on a larger celebration of life in the future.

