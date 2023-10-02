NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nicole Evans has a binder three inches thick of screenshots, a police report, a protective order and her pleas for help to school officials.

Her family’s ordeal began last November when one of her 11-year-old twin daughters enrolled in Virtual Virginia, the Department of Education’s online learning platform that began in 1984.

One of her classmates began to stalk and harass her. In the months since, Evans says it’s morphed into something more sophisticated and more disturbing.

“It has gotten to the point where it is a life or death situation, and it’s gone way past bullying,” Evans said in a Monday morning interview with 10 On Your Side. “We’re now being terrorized. Every morning we wake up to a new terror.”

Her daughter remembers how it began. “I got a lot of cursing and nasty language and threats from her, and I felt very angry about it.”

But then the bully crossed over into identity theft. She was able to hack into the victim’s online learning account, and began to submit failing classwork in the victim’s name. Before that, the victim’s mother says she was an A student.

“I just believe that it was jealousy,” the daughter said. “She thought the teacher was giving me more attention than she was getting.”

So the daughter changed her password, but the bully got it again, and the daughter was transferred to another teacher.

“[My daughter] was happy for one day, but this bully would not let it go,” Evans said.

The Evans family knows who the bully is and went to police in March and got a protective order, which was no deterrent.

“She continued to threaten us. I let police know and she even threatened the judge that gave us the order of protection. She threatened to kill her. So it got really serious.”

But the protective order ran out over the summer, and Evans says the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office told her the case was too hard to prove.

And then the harassment went up yet another level. The bully obtained personal information from the Evans family to include mobile phone numbers.

As recently as Sunday, the bully disguised herself as the victim, texting police that her mother had locked her in a closet and was harming her. Evans says this has happened repeatedly.

“Sometimes when [the police] come they have their weapons drawn and it’s scary,” the daughter said.

One of the twins says it’s giving her nightmares and she just wants her life back.

“I don’t want her to get arrested, I don’t want somebody to go to jail, I just want her to learn her lesson to stop.”

The family wants to pursue felony charges for computer harassment, but it’s unclear where that will go. 10 On Your Side has reached out to Norfolk Public Schools and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and we will have that part of the story Tuesday on WAVY News.