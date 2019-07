NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former American Idol contestant is expected to plead guilty to drug charges in Norfolk Federal Court later this month.

Police arrested Antonella Barba last October for allegedly distributing heroin.

Prosecutors in Norfolk withdrew those charges in February. She was then indicted on the federal charges, including conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Court records show Barba is expected to be back in federal court for her plea hearing July 30.