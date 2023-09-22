NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular Norfolk Mexican restaurant famous for its karaoke nights is closing after 18 years in business.

Plaza del Sol’s last day will be on Saturday.

The owners of the business on Colonial Avenue in Ghent say it’s time to move on.

“Family, friends, our loyal customers who became family!!! With a heavy heart I am announcing that Plaza Del Sol after 18+ years is closing its doors,” wrote owner Ernesto Alonso. “We’d like to thank the community of Ghent and surrounding areas for your great support and for letting us serve you this many years!!! Our doors will close on Saturday so please come stop by one last time and say hi to the family!!”

But of course there has to be one last karaoke.

“For all our Friday night Karaoke fans come share this last one with us as it has been a blast!!!” Alonso said.

WAVY’s hearing another restaurant is expected to take Plaza’s place. Check back for updates.