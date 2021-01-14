‘Planet or Plastic?’: National Geographic exhibition makes debut at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The National Geographic Planet or Plastic? exhibition is making its U.S. museum debut in Hampton Roads this month.

From January 30 until April 25, stop by the Nauticus in Norfolk to visit the multimedia exhibit that showcases the global plastic waste crisis and highlights innovators working to solve the urgent issue.

Enjoy the work of researchers, scientists, and artists, as the history of plastic is traced while exploring the devastating impacts of plastic pollution on our world’s oceans — including a look into the rise of single-use plastics due to COVID-19.

“Plastic pollution is one of the most important global environmental challenges of our generation,” says Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming at the National Geographic Society.

“But, it is an issue that we can all do something about. This exhibition informs us about how we got here, the scope of the problem, and how we can each be a part of the solution.”

Through powerful imagery, Planet or Plastic? makes the important case for the need to find a balance between using this material and protecting our environment.

“These images will take your breath away,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus. “They highlight a crisis that’s impacting us all. Every single one of us needs to better understand the impacts plastic is having on the world around us.”

Masks are required and thorough cleanings will occur throughout the day.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the exhibition, visit nauticus.org/planetorplastic.