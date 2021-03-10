Plane strikes bird while flying out of Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A plane had to return to Norfolk International Airport after striking a bird just moments after taking off the runway Tuesday evening.

Acording to a Norfolk Airport Authority officials at ORF, American Airlines flight 310 was already in the air Tuesday evening when the plane struck the bird.

The plane was carrying 53 passengers on its way to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Following the incident, officials said the flight returned safely to ORF and was canceled. All 53 passengers were rebooked for another flight.

At the moment, ORF officials have not revealed the condition of the bird or the species.

Officials told 10 On Your Side that there was damage observed to one of the plane’s engines, yet the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Reports said American Airlines will have the aircraft inspected and repaired before it is returned to service.