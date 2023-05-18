NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An American Airlines plane on Thursday evening breached an area of the runway that is currently closed due to a pavement rehabilitation project, damaging a piece of conduit, an airport official said.

There were no injuries and no other damage, the official said.

The American Airlines aircraft landed safely on Runway 5, and the opposite end of the runway is temporarily closed for the project.

As the aircraft approached the end of the runway, it went into the temporary closed area and rolled over a piece of conduit, according to Steve Sterling, the airport’s executive vice president and chief of staff. The aircraft immediately stopped, turned around and then safely taxied out of the closed area to its gate.

Sterling said the aircraft remained on the runway pavement.

No personnel or equipment were in that area at the time, and the runway was closed for a short period during the incident before being returned to service .