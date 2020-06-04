Pizza donated to local health care workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gaming company provided free meals to local health care workers while also supporting local businesses.

Queen of Virginia Skill and Entertainment bought pizzas to support local businesses where their games are located. Since the restaurants have taken a hit due to coronavirus, they wanted to give back.

On Wednesday, staff at 13 assisted living facilities and one emergency room received those pizzas as also a way to say “thank you” for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important that we acknowledge the difficulties and just bring a smile on their face,” said Randy Wright with Queen of Virginia.

The pizzas were taken by firefighters from Azalea Inn to Providence Place and Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center.

Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans and Norfolk City Councilman Tommy Smigiel helped deliver the pizzas to staff.

“We love supporting our small businesses. We love supporting our first responders and then our caretakers,” he said.

Kiggans, who is a geriatric nurse practitioner, was excited to be able to recognize those who have been working hard during the pandemic.

“It’s a vulnerable group there. These are people who are already isolated. We’ve asked them to lock their facilities down to stop the spread of coronavirus. They’ve done a great job, especially in Hampton Roads but we need to thank our caregivers. It’s an important piece of taking care of our community,” she said.

And tax dollars generated from skill games will help take care of those affected by COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam delayed a ban on skill games by a year. Instead, part of the tax generated from the revenue will go toward a special COVID-19 relief fund.

