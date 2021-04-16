PHOTOS/VIDEO: Norfolk Botanical Garden open for safe summer fun

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — During the pandemic, health officials are stressing that outdoor activities are the best.

So, if you’re looking for some fresh air to enjoy the sunshine, the Norfolk Botanical Garden is one place you can visit.

The garden is 175 aces and includes seven miles of paved paths, and another seven miles of unpaved paths to explore. There are collections of roses, camellias, crapemyrtles and a popular Butterfly House and three-acre Children’s Garden.

The garden is located at: 6700 Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk.

Ticket prices range from free to $15. Click here to buy tickets.

Face coverings are required for visitors 5 years and older in all buildings. Face coverings need to be worn outdoors for people 5 years and older if social distancing cannot be maintained. The gift shop is open with limited capacity.