PHOTOS: Vehicle overturns, closes portion of Colley Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed a portion of Colley Avenue in Norfolk Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:52 a.m. in the 4800 block of Colley Avenue. The speed limit in the street is 25 mph.

In photos obtained by 10 On Your Side at the scene, a vehicle appears to have overturned on its side in the middle of the road and leaning on a parked vehicle.

Police say the southbound lane of Colley Avenue will be closed for approximately an hour and a half. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the lane is still closed.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.

No further information has been released.

Colley Ave. Crah, Feb. 12, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

