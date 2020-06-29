PHOTOS: Naro Cinema gets rainbow sidewalk art for Pride Month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In honor of Pride Month and in memory of the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, on Sunday Naro Cinema received a temporary rainbow art installation on the sidewalk just in front of their building.
Local artists Chris Revels and Jessica Jackman created the artwork that was revealed Sunday morning and is now available for the public to see throughout the day.
