PHOTOS: Miss America visits Norfolk’s Oceanair Elementary School Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Miss America 2020 visited Norfolk’s Oceanair Elementary School Thursday with an important lesson for students.

Camille Schrier’s message was simple: It’s OK to be different, but be true to yourself, Norfolk Public Schools wrote in a news release.

Schrier, 24, visited the fourth- and fifth-grade girls Thursday.

During the visit, she talked about how she became Miss Virginia and why she chose to perform a science experiment during the talent portion of that competition.

Then, she said that set her apart from the rest of the candidates and eventually led to her being crowned Miss America.

Schrier is a biochemist and has a degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Schrier was crowned the 99th Miss America in December.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Public Schools)

