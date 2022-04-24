NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say there were injuries reported following a crash that damaged at least two businesses in Norfolk overnight.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of International Boulevard and N Military Highway in Norfolk.

Officials confirmed there were injuries reported, but the extent of the injuries has not yet been released.

Photos sent by a viewer to 10 On Your Side several hours after the crash show crews repairing the front of two businesses in the area, a Subway location and a local Chinese restaurant.

It is still unknown if additional businesses in the area were affected.

