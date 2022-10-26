NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell William’s non-profit organization has invited local community members and educators to attend his Mighty Dream Forum for free.

According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.

“We’re thrilled to not only be able to have some impactful local and national leaders on our panels, but we’re grateful to be able to offer that to the community, specifically our Hampton Roads educator community, for free,” says Stacey Owsley, YELLOW’s Executive Director.

YELLOW’S Mighty Dream Forum free programming includes:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 Bright Sparks Live powered by The Community, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Assembly, 400 Granby Street Bright Sparks Live powered by The Community: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Assembly, 400 Granby Street



Wednesday, November 2 Power of Educator Voice: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Attucks Theatre, 1010 Church Street Bright Sparks Live powered by The Community: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Assembly, 400 Granby Street



Thursday Nov. 3 Bright Sparks Live powered by The Community: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Assembly, 400 Granby Street Power of School Start Up: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Neon District Tent, 134 W. Olney Road Power of Philanthropy in Education: 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Mighty Dream Main Stage Tent, MacArthur Center Lot



For more information about other programming taking place during the Mighty Dream Forum, click here.