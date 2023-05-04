NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams stopped by the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) to visit some staff and patients.

According to a Facebook post from the hospital, Pharrell offered words of encouragement to CHKD patient Jayden and his family during his visit Monday.

Pharrell makes surprise visit to CHKD in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: CHKD) Pharrell makes surprise visit to CHKD in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: CHKD) Pharrell makes surprise visit to CHKD in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: CHKD)

The hospital then thanked the superstar for his visit and said that he can come back any time.

This visit comes right after Pharrell closed out the 2023 Something in the Water Festival. Pharrell announced Sunday that he plans to bring the festival back to the Oceanfront next year.