NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams announced additional guest speakers and details on Thursday for his Mighty Dream Forum.

According to a press release, the three-day event will take place from November 1 to 3 and is a first-of-its-kind gathering that is designed to facilitate idea exchange networking and conversation about matters of diversity, equality and inclusion in business.

Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia and beyond are scheduled to attend the forum, including Seven-Time World Champion and Formula One Superstar Lewis Hamilton, The SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, Astronaut Leland Melvin and more.

Aside from the many business leaders who are scheduled to attend, Williams also announced the lineup for the concerts that will cap off each night. Performers that have been announced include Thundercat, Saba, Joe Kay, and Kaytranada.

For a full list of conversations and concerts for the Might Dream Forum, click here.