NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.

YELLOW, a nonprofit founded by producer, entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams, will host their annual community toy giveaway event in Norfolk which is free and open to the public.

The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Y on Granby Street, which is located at 2901 Granby Street. Past holiday toy giveaways were solely for YELLOW’s previous summer program participants; however, this year, YELLOW is opening their toy giveaway to the entire Hampton Roads Community.

Attendees will be able to pick out a toy and enjoy a hot chocolate bar.