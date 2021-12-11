Pharrell delivers commencement address for NSU

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the City of Hope Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Pharrell is heading home to Virginia Beach to launch a new music and culture festival. The Grammy-winning superstar announced Monday, March 4, 2019, SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Saturday was an exciting accomplishment for NSU students as they wore their green and gold for their 2021 graduation.

Proud family and friends packed Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall for the celebration.

“Despite the trials of the coronavirus pandemic, you are victorious,” said Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, President of NSU.

A day full of smiles brought in with Virginia Beach native and entertainer Pharrell Williams. Pharrell delivered the commencement address for Norfolk State University.

“5 years from now it will be a very different Norfolk because all of you possess the ability to dismantle the power structure with your big brains, big hearts, goodwill, empathy, and your wallet. You have the ability to create a city you deserve,” stated Williams.

In his speech, he also hinted at the toxicity in nearby Virginia Beach.

“It’s clear not every city is an outlet for new perspectives….. But Norfolk will be,” said Williams.

Williams was also awarded a doctor of humane letters honorary degree at the ceremony.

Hundreds of students walked across the stage, closing this chapter of their lives, moving forward and helping create a better world for us all to live in.