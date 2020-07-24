Pharrell, Adidas partner to donate 8,000 face masks to Sentara

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads native Pharrell Williams partnered Adidas to help out in a big way by donating 8,000 face masks and shields to Sentara Healthcare.

Sentara staff expressed their gratitude for the gesture as they posted the news to social media on Friday afternoon.

Williams also recently gave a “generous gift” to help support the Citizens’ Unity Commission mission as well by collaborating the City of Hampton and World Central Kitchen to deliver 3,450 meals to area residents in need.

