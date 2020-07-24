Pharrell, Adidas partner to donate 8,000 face masks to Sentara

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads native Pharrell Williams partnered Adidas to help out in a big way by donating 8,000 face masks and shields to Sentara Healthcare.

Sentara staff expressed their gratitude for the gesture as they posted the news to social media on Friday afternoon.

A huge THANK YOU to our hometown star @Pharrell and @adidas for their generous donation of 8,000 face masks to support the safety of our healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. #Sentaraheroes #healthcareheroes #WereInThisTogether #COVID19 #FeelGoodFriday pic.twitter.com/66fsQDhFpZ — Sentara Healthcare (@sentarahealth) July 24, 2020

Williams also recently gave a “generous gift” to help support the Citizens’ Unity Commission mission as well by collaborating the City of Hampton and World Central Kitchen to deliver 3,450 meals to area residents in need.

