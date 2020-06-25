Petition to force Norfolk council to vote on 2nd Amendment sanctuary falls short on signatures

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Public hearings for a proposed 2nd Amendment sanctuary ordinance in Norfolk have been canceled.

This comes after the city’s general registrar determined Norfolk’s Republican Party did not gather enough signatures from registered voters on a petition to force City Council to hold a hearing on becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The city clerk received a letter from the general registrar June 13 saying there were not enough certified signatures.

As 10 On Your Side previously reported, gun rights supporters want local governments to not enforce new gun laws and become a “sanctuary” for the Second Amendment. They believe those new regulations are unconstitutional.

However, Attorney General Mark Herring has already said such ordinances have no legal effect.

The petition, put together by chairman of the Republican Party of Norfolk Bob Brown, needed 1,250 certified signatures to force a council vote on a resolution. Only 1,071 were certified.

On June 9, Brown had said he collected 1,400 signatures.

The city then scheduled public hearings for June 24 and 25, which have now been canceled.

Calls to the Republican party were not immediately returned Wednesday.

