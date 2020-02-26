PETA wants to memorialize 21 cows killed in NC crash with billboard

Emergency personnel guide cattle from an overturned tractor-trailer into a waiting livestock hauler on I-40 near Thomasville Road, N.C. Hwy 109, in Winston-Salem, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The one-vehicle wreck happened around 3:20 a.m. There were about 40 cattle on board. At least 10 were brought out alive. Many of the cattle died on the scene while others were euthanized because of injuries. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An advertising company says it likely won’t accept a request from an animal rights group to erect a billboard memorializing 21 cows killed in a tractor-trailer crash in North Carolina.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had said Monday that it wanted to place a billboard at the site along Interstate 40 near Winston-Salem where the truck overturned, “in honor of the cows who were injured and killed.”

A spokeswoman for Lamar Advertising Co. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said the company received the request, but doesn’t accept advertising from the group. Representatives have said in the past that PETA violated policies regarding content on billboards.

