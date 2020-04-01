PETA donates more than 100 bags of pet food to Norfolk foodbank

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — PETA announced in a release on Wednesday that the organization plans to donate more than 100 bags of dog food and cat food to the Norfolk branch of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

In an effort to provide support to families and pet owners struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization plans to spend Thursday donating pet food to the local food bank.

There is also a donation box set up at the PETA Headquarters on Front Street in Norfolk. The box serves as a place for people to drop off sealed bags of animal food.

“Animals depend on us to take care of them, and times of crisis are no exception,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “As long as there are cats and dogs out there who need help, PETA will do our best to assist guardians who have fallen on hard times. Anyone who wants to help can make a world of difference simply by contributing some kibble.”

For more information, visit PETA.org.

