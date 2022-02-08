Pet recovered following house fire on Edison Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk fire officials are currently on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk dispatch, the call for the residential fire came in just after 2:22 p.m. in the 6100 block of Edison Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke coming from the eaves of the home. The fire was marked under control by 2:52 p.m.

Officials say one pet was recovered from the home, however the animal’s current condition has not been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the house fire including possible injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.