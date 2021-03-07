Pet Poison Awareness Month: Potentially dangerous things your pet might eat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — March is known as Pet Poison Awareness Month. Do you know what your pet is chewing on?

Norfolk Animal Care Center posted a list of certain ingestible substances that might endanger the health of your furry friend.

If you suspect your pet might have eaten something they shouldn’t have, you can call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

Poison Control experts at the ASPCA are able to help parents recognize and protect their pets from poisonous substances including plants, human foods, human medications, and more.

Dangerous household products for your pet:

Carpet fresheners

Essential oils

Fabric softener sheets

Petroleum jelly

Bar soap

Human foods to avoid feeding your pets:

Chocolate

Grapes and raisins

Milk and dairy

Onions

Yeast dough

Citrus

For the complete list of poisonous substances, click here.