NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in Norfolk

According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 10:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of Pace Rd. Police say a man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.