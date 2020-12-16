Person wanted in connection with burglary of Norfolk home, multiple firearms stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police need help identifying a person possibly involved in the burglary of a home in which multiple firearms were stolen.

Police say that on Dec. 9 shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Dewberry Lane of Norfolk for a report of a burglary.

The subject entered the home and once inside, took several firearms, according to police.

Norfolk Police released home surveillance footage of the person believed to be involved.

To view the video, click here.







(Courtesy: Norfolk Police)