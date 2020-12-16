Person wanted in connection with burglary of Norfolk home, multiple firearms stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police need help identifying a person possibly involved in the burglary of a home in which multiple firearms were stolen.

Police say that on Dec. 9 shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Dewberry Lane of Norfolk for a report of a burglary.

The subject entered the home and once inside, took several firearms, according to police. 

Norfolk Police released home surveillance footage of the person believed to be involved.

(Courtesy: Norfolk Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

