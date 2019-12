NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound, according to Portsmouth dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the call was received around 7:35 p.m. reporting the incident in the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth.

The 14-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening, but they were transported to Norfolk General.

There is no further information at this time.

