14-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound, dispatchers say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound, according to Portsmouth dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the call was received around 7:35 p.m. reporting the incident in the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said the incident happened near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue.

Emergency communications received a call requesting police and medical response in the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy with an injury to his hand.

The 14-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening, but he was transported to the hospital.

There is no further information at this time.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Also on Thursday night, a male walked into a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police have not said whether the two gunshot wound incidents are related.

