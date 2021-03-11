Person taken to the hospital following Norfolk house fire on Roland Dr.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A busy Thursday afternoon for Norfolk Fire and Rescue. Crews were dispatched to two house fires around the same time.

According to a fire department spokesperson, a fire broke out at a home in the 500 block of Roland Drive around 2 p.m. When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the structure.

There is one fire victim confirmed, who was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Video of the scene, provided by a WAVY News 10 viewer, shows smoke and flames coming from the top of the home.

Busy afternoon for NFR- two working incidents at almost the same time. One on Oak Grove and one on Roland Dr. Crews are still on scene actively working to obtain fire control. pic.twitter.com/VMqDHItgTi — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) March 11, 2021

Less than an hour earlier, Norfolk fire crews were called to the 500 block of Oak Grove Road to battle a house fire.

A fire spokesperson told WAVY News 10 it appears the fire started outside, then spread to the home.

