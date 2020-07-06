Person taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in the 300 block of E. Brambleton Avenue.

Norfolk dispatchers say a male was found shot and taken to Norfolk General. They got a call just after 6 a.m.

No other details are available in the case, but check back for any updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

