NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in the 300 block of E. Brambleton Avenue.
Norfolk dispatchers say a male was found shot and taken to Norfolk General. They got a call just after 6 a.m.
No other details are available in the case, but check back for any updates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest posts
- Blog: Hot/Humid In The Short-Term. Higher Rain Chances Mid-Week
- Australia to shut border between its 2 largest states as infections surge in Melbourne
- This tick season could be worse than usual, experts say
- Person taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting
- Fire at Newport News towing business under investigation