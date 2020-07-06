1  of  2
Live Now
North Carolina holding coronavirus briefing
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Person taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in the 300 block of E. Brambleton Avenue.

Norfolk dispatchers say a male was found shot and taken to Norfolk General. They got a call just after 6 a.m.

No other details are available in the case, but check back for any updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10