Person taken to hospital after fire on Galt Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being removed from the second floor of a burning Norfolk home.

The call for the fire came in just after 5 a.m. from the 1000 block of Galt Street in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

Norfolk firefighters say one occupant was taken from the second floor to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but didn’t have details on their condition.

Crews were on scene of a working fire this morning in the 1000 block of Galt street. One occupant was removed from the second floor and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. pic.twitter.com/iWqrGXwxx9 — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) July 16, 2020

No other details have been released, but photos show damage to the home’s second floor.